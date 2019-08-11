Clark County Fair through the eyes of a child

The smell of fried food tickles your nose upon entering the gates at the Clark County Fair. But you must wait because you’re encapsulated by the wondrous flashing colors, sounds of childish screams and heaps of metal twirling around. You feel the need to investigate.

The next thing you know, you’re soaring higher and faster than ever before. You feel like a superhero as the breeze smacks you in the face. At this point, you’ve worked up an appetite.

Enlarge David Wessels of La Center hoists his 4-year-old son, Finn Wessels, so that he can give a high-five. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

The taste of cold lemonade washes down the remaining flavor of the corndog you just ate. You treat yourself to a caramel apple and possibly a colorful, fluffy concoction called cotton candy.

You ask yourself, “How could this day get any better?” Then you spot it. Dogs fly through the air and land in a giant pool. Without knowing it, you found yourself spending nearly an hour observing these dock dogs.

In midst of all the excitement and heat, you spy a misting system outside a large barn and you’d swear you’ve been transported to a water park.

You had a day you’ll never forget. This is the experience of the Clark County Fair.

Enlarge Four-year-old Freya Wilson of Woodland flies on Airport 8. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Amelia Canterbury, 9, of Vancouver, left, flies on the Cliff Hanger. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Skymarie Roth, 3, of Vancouver enjoys a corndog. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Five-year-old Cru Bonnin of Vancouver, left, and Skylar King, 5, cool down under a misting system. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Six-year-old Kenzy Buls of Brush Prairie shares a moment with her 2-year-old Australian shepherd, Lexi. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Georgia Anderson, 3, of Vancouver falls off a sheep at Tuesday’s Mutton Bustin’ competition. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Hanah Bell, left, and Malina Egler ride down the Super Slide. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge River Cassidy-Hyre, 6, of Vancouver patiently waits as a group of butterflies land on her face in the Bug-O-logy exhibit. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian

Enlarge Isabel Sweet, from left to right, Scarlett Clark, 7, Jare Hahn, 8, and Joanie Hahn of Vancouver watch the dock dogs compete. Zach Wilkinson/The Columbian