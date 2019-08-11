Clark County Fair through the eyes of a child

The smell of fried food tickles your nose upon entering the gates at the Clark County Fair. But you must wait because you’re encapsulated by the wondrous flashing colors, sounds of childish screams and heaps of metal twirling around. You feel the need to investigate.
The next thing you know, you’re soaring higher and faster than ever before. You feel like a superhero as the breeze smacks you in the face. At this point, you’ve worked up an appetite.
The taste of cold lemonade washes down the remaining flavor of the corndog you just ate. You treat yourself to a caramel apple and possibly a colorful, fluffy concoction called cotton candy.
You ask yourself, “How could this day get any better?” Then you spot it. Dogs fly through the air and land in a giant pool. Without knowing it, you found yourself spending nearly an hour observing these dock dogs.
In midst of all the excitement and heat, you spy a misting system outside a large barn and you’d swear you’ve been transported to a water park.
You had a day you’ll never forget. This is the experience of the Clark County Fair.